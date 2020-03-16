White House to Take Temperature of All Visitors and Staff

Anyone entering the White House will have their temperature taken, an official said Sunday, tightening preventive measures against the coronavirus one day after US President Donald Trump tested negative.

Fever is a symptom of COVID-19, the new disease that has killed more than 6,400 people worldwide and which the United States is scrambling to contain.

Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said the checks would be carried out from Monday morning on anyone who comes into the White House complex -- including officials, advisors and journalists.

"As was announced over the weekend, additional temperature checks will be conducted on individuals who are in close contact with the president and vice president throughout the day," he added.

Trump, 73, was tested for the virus after coming in contact with several members of a Brazilian presidential delegation visiting his Florida resort who have since tested positive.

His physician said Saturday that the result was negative and the president was symptom-free.

Over the weekend, the White House began checking the temperature of people in close contact with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence as a precaution.