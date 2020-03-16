Macron Mulling Extra Coronavirus Measures, Will Address Nation

President Emmanuel Macron will address an anxious French nation on Monday night about the coronavirus outbreak that has seen schools, cafes and restaurants closed, the presidency said.

Macron was to hold a meeting with his prime minister, top military adviser, intelligence coordinator and ministers of health, the interior and foreign affairs on the escalating health crisis, before giving a televised address at 8:00 pm (1900 GMT).

The meeting was to decide on additional measures to fight the coronavirus, which has infected more than 5,000 people and killed 127 in France -- with over 900 new cases confirmed Sunday in the preceding 24-hour period.

Hundreds are in critical care.

The presidency denied widely circulating rumours of an imminent curfew and home confinement for all French citizens, a step already taken by neighbours Spain and Italy.

Macron was also due to hold talks Monday with EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Council President Charles Michel to discuss possibly boosting the outer borders of Europe's visa-free Schengen area.

He will also take part in a video conference of G7 leaders on the coronavirus Monday afternoon.