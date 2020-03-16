Lebanon Coronavirus Tally Jumps to 109

Lebanon on Monday said the novel coronavirus has recorded a new tally reaching 109 individuals infected, the National News Agency reported.

The government had on Sunday imposed a two-week lockdown of the country and a “general mobilization” over the coronavirus crisis.

The COVID-19 virus has officially infected 109 people in the Mediterranean nation with hopes to control its spread after the lockdown.

The Beirut international airport will close from Wednesday until then, while no one will be allowed in through maritime or land ports of entry during that period.

Diplomats, UN peacekeepers, employees of international organisations and goods shipments would still be permitted entry.

Most institutions and businesses would remain closed. Security forces, health institutions, utilities companies and shops selling food will be exempted.

Lebanon's novel coronavirus outbreak is the latest crisis to hit a country reeling from a severe economic crunch and mass anti-government protests.

Since early March, the government has progressively ordered schools, universities, bars and restaurants closed.