Trump Thanks Lebanon after Fakhoury Returns to U.S.
U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed that former Khiyam Prison warden Amer Fakhoury was released Thursday to the United States, where he is a naturalized citizen.
Trump said that Fakhoury, a former member of the Israeli-backed South Lebanon Army militia who was detained on his return to Beirut in September, was suffering late-stage cancer. He added that Fakhoury “will now be able to receive the much needed care and treatment in the United States."
"We've been working very hard to get him freed. He's finally able to have his entire family at his side," Trump told reporters at the start of a daily news conference on the coronavirus pandemic.
"The United States has no higher priority than the safety and well-being of our citizens," he said.
"I'm very grateful to the Lebanese government. They worked with us," Trump added.
After his arrest, a Lebanese security source said Fakhoury had already been sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for collaborating with Israel.
He served as a senior warden in the notorious Khiyam prison, which was opened in 1984 by the SLA after Israel occupied southern Lebanon in what it called a security zone.
Former inmates accuse Fakhoury of ordering the torture of thousands of detainees held there before Israeli forces withdrew from the area in 2000, ending their 22-year occupation of south Lebanon.
"Not a single person held in Khiyam was spared physical and psychological torture," Abbas Qabalan, who was detained there from 1987 to 1988, said as he took part in a demonstration last year in Beirut.
He accused Fakhoury both of ordering and personally taking part in beatings of inmates.
But a senior U.S. official cast doubt on Fakhoury's involvement and suggested the allegations were put forward for political reasons.
"There have been many dozens of Lebanese affiliated with Khiam Prison who have been convicted of torture and other crimes. Fakhoury's name has never been mentioned in any of those allegations and he was never charged for that," David Schenker, the assistant secretary of state for the Near East, told reporters.
He said that the State Department spoke to Fakhoury's lawyers, who challenged the credibility of five witnesses, saying three had been in Israeli rather than SLA custody.
"This was a political football from day one and has been manipulated, I think, for political purposes in Lebanon, even trying to leverage it for some sort of prisoner exchange," Schenker said.
Hilal Salman, another former inmate, blamed Fakhoury for his brother's death.
"My brother was killed there in 1989 because of a gas bomb thrown at inmates on the orders of two prison heads, including Amer al-Fakhoury," he said.
Schenker said that the U.S. government was bringing back Fakhoury on a medivac and that he would undergo hospital care on his return for lymphoma.
He said the situation had become increasingly urgent due to coronavirus.
The United States has a complicated relationship with Lebanon, where 241 U.S. troops were killed in a 1983 truck bombing during the country's sectarian civil war and Israel's occupation of Lebanon.
Last year, the Trump administration held up $100 million in military assistance to Lebanon for months as it sought to curb the influence of Hizbullah, the Iranian-allied armed group and political party.
Another testimony proving once again that the military court is rotten corrupt !
The Aouni hand is obvious.
With stage 4 of lymphoma he would just be a burden to our hospitals, and a burden on our relationship with the US
And what truly would we have gained by keeping him SOS?
He serves little value but to incite one Lebanese against the other. Those who have seen the past would like to move on and those that want to others to dwell on it such as the Mullahs and Patriachs use it as a tool to control the nostaligic followers. As 520 stated in one manner or another he is a cost to the state for no gain. This government is no less corrupt for holding onto many prisoners who serve their sentances for a much lessor cuase.
YaskY, he needs to be out on trial for his crimes. Nobody should get a pass for such awful crimes.
If he’s allowed to evade justice, how will we justify putting Hizbala terrorists on trial later on when our democracy is mature enough?
Putting him in jail for the rest of his miserable life would allow his victims and their families to get some closure for this painful moment...
I put myself in their shoes and that’s what I’d want.
This dude is dying from cancer. Why would any country play stupid and jail him away from family. Yes after 10 years everything is dropped by law. Also, why is nasrallah free without jail despite the fact that he brought corona to Lebanon and many Lebanese have died because of his cause.
This dude is dying from cancer. Why would any country play stupid and jail him away from family. Yes after 10 years everything is dropped by law. Also, why is nasrallah free without jail despite the fact that he brought corona to Lebanon and many Lebanese have died because of his cause.