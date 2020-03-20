Iranian Leaders Vow to Overcome Virus in New Year Messages
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani in separate new year messages vowed to overcome the coronavirus and increase economic growth.
Khamenei, who has final say on all state matters, called the new year "the year of leaps in production" in Iran's economy. He said the country's 80 million people are in a position to boost domestic production alongside the country's exports.
Rouhani marked the new year, known as Nowruz, by promising a better economy and called the coronavirus "an uninvited destructive guest."
The Iranian leaders' optimistic tone Friday stood in stark contrast to the devastation caused by the outbreak. The country has had 1,284 fatalities out of 18,407 confirmed cases of the new virus.
Rouhani has defended his government's response to the coronavirus outbreak in the face of widespread criticism that officials acted too slowly and may have even covered up initial cases before infections rapidly spread across the country.
Rouhani reviewed what he referred to as achievements last year. They included shooting down a sophisticated U.S. drone and missile strikes on U.S. bases in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of a top Revolutionary Guard general in Baghdad.
Rouhani assured Iranians that his administration will keep "health" as its top priority in the new year and said his administration has stockpiled sufficient basic needs of the country "more than before."
Saudi Arabia announced early Friday it would shut down domestic air travel, buses, taxis and trains for the next two weeks, beginning on Saturday morning. The state-run Saudi Press Agency cited an anonymous official at the Interior Ministry making the announcement.
Can a human creature be more stupid than this...?
His achievement is having shot down a us drone... wow.
His population has been suffering for years...
They are under embargo...
The Rial lost 2/3 of its value over the pas 5 years...
People who tried to demonstarte agains his governemnt were shot like dogs...
Masses are dying from the corona..
Oil is at its lowest...
The Economy in Iran is below ground level...
What is he talking about? Feeding the masses with BS... how pathetic...
This regime will not last in Iran... I am telling you today... Within 5 years... there will be a great revolution or a civil war... but this cannot last no longer...
Thast what you get from Dicktatorships Pat.
His nation is not only being starved but now heavily infested in people who are Corona carriers and lets not talk about thier shot economy. And what does his government do? export terrorism.....