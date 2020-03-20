Coronavirus Cases Rise to 163, Home Quarantine is 'Compulsory', Says Ministry

The Health Ministry released on Friday its daily report on the tally of people infected with coronavirus saying the total number has reached 163 stressing the need for self quarantine.

"From February 21 till March 20, 2020, the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases has reached 163, including those diagnosed at the Rafik Hariri University Hospital and those reported by other university hospitals accredited by the Ministry (14 new cases were recorded yesterday),” said the report.

Adding that the Ministry “continues to run tests on samples taken from people suspected to have contracted the virus, while identifying and monitoring their contacts, and carefully watching all arrivals from countries experiencing a spread of the virus.”

The Ministry is also “conducting epidemiological tracking to pinpoint the source of infection for some of the newly diagnosed cases.”

“Citizens are urged to adhere to the strict measures issued by the official authorities, especially the mandatory home quarantine and the restrictions on movement, except when absolutely necessary,” it added.