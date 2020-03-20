Iran Reports 149 New Coronavirus Deaths, Raising Total to 1,433
Iran said Friday that coronavirus has killed 149 more people in the Islamic republic, raising the country's official death toll from the disease to 1,433.
Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said 1,237 more cases have been confirmed over the past 24 hours and 19,644 people are now known to have been infected in Iran, one of the world's worst-hit countries.
Comments 2
0020 March 2020, 18:57
Does Irans counter stop at 149? It has been like that for days. Surely theres more, a lot more. What do they expect when they kiss shrines collectively, defy orders from health authorities and trust their local ayatollah more than their medical experts?