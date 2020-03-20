Trump Doesn't Think U.S. Will Need National Lockdown

President Donald Trump on Friday discounted the possibility of a national lockdown after two populous U.S. states -- California and New York -- issued tough new stay-at-home orders to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Trump said California and New York were "really two hotbeds" but the problem was not so severe in other regions as to warrant a nationwide lockdown.

"So no, we're working with the governors and I don't think we'll ever find that necessary," he said, responding to a question at a White House news conference.