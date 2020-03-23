Chidiac Says She Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Former minister and prominent journalist May Chidiac announced Monday that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“After my return from the French capital Paris last week, I developed some symptoms similar to those of coronavirus, which required immediate home isolation,” she said in a statement.

“On Saturday, I underwent medical examinations at the Hotel Dieu hospital to identify the reason behind the symptoms, and after the results of the tests came out a while ago, I was asked to head to hospital for treatment after my infection with the virus was confirmed,” Chidiac added.

She also noted that her condition “is not critical,” adding that she will soon join the ranks of those who recovered from the disease.

Chidiac survived an assassination attempt in September 2005 but she lost her left leg and left arm in the attack.

She served as state minister for administrative development in Saad Hariri’s government between 2019 and 2020.

Lebanon has so far confirmed 256 coronavirus cases among them eight recoveries and four deaths.