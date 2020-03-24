Health Ministry: Daily Tally of Coronavirus Cases Rose to 304

The Health Ministry said in its daily report on the number of people infected with the new coronavirus epidemic that the new tally registered a total of 304 cases.

“Until March 24, 2020, the number of laboratory-confirmed (Covid-19) cases in the government Rafik Hariri University Hospital, the accredited university hospital labs and private laboratories, has reached 304, with an increase of 37 cases compared to yesterday," said the Ministry.