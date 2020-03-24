Jumblat Urges Economic Plan alongside Coronavirus Measures

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat on Tuesday wondered whether the government has an economic plan in parallel with the emergency measures it has declared to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“The most important question, along with the coronavirus crisis, is that where is the government’s reformist economic plan?” Jumblat tweeted.

“Are we still in quarantine as to taking any decision starting from the electricity sector?” he wondered.

“Have the recommendations of the CEDRE (conference) and the technical recommendations of the International Monetary Fund been forgotten?” Jumblat went on to say, saying “support for the army of needy and unemployed” might have become a “priority.”