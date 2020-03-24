Mobile version

France Coronavirus Death Toll Jumps 240 to 1,100

by Naharnet Newsdesk 24 March 2020, 21:22
The coronavirus has killed another 240 people in France, the top French health official said on Tuesday, bringing the death toll in the country from the pandemic to 1,100.

Jerome Salomon told reporters that 22,300 people had been registered as testing positive for the virus in France, with a total of 10,176 hospitalized of whom 2,516 people are in intensive care. 

Officials believe that the published number of those infected largely underestimates the real figure, as only those showing severe symptoms are usually tested.

