Report: Parliament to Hold Online Legislative Meetings

Speaker Nabih Berri has said that the Parliament will be holding online legislative and supervisory meetings as the nation witnesses a two week lockdown over coronavirus fears, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Wednesday.

The daily quoted the Speaker as saying that “the meetings will be held through video conferencing technology and through specialized institutions, which saves time and cost.”

The Information Technology team of the official Parliament website communicated with MP Nadim Gemayel, in his capacity as Chairman of the Information and Technology Committee, initiating work on organizing an electronic application program for the purpose, added the daily.