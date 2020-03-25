Diab Marks Annunciation Day, Prays for Lebanon's Salvation

Prime Minister Hassan Diab marked Annunciation Day on Wednesday praying that Lebanon overcomes its crises as the country confronts the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet, Diab said : “All hope is that the Feast of Annunciation will be a near rescue for Lebanon from its crises, and the nightmare of coronavirus pandemic be lifted with the help of the Lebanese themselves…We pray to the Lord Almighty to grant us a message of goodness.”

Lebanon has so far confirmed 304 coronavirus cases among them four deaths and eight recoveries.

It has declared a so-called state of general mobilization in bid to limit the spread of the virus.