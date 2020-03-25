2 Guards of Gemayel's House Have Coronavirus

Two guards of the house of Kataeb Party chief MP Sami Gemayel have been infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus, the party said on Wednesday.

Noting that the two guards belong to the Internal Security Forces, Kataeb said one of them contracted the virus from his sister, who is a nurse at the Notre Dame des Secours hospital in Jbeil, before infecting his colleague.

“They are both being quarantined at the Rafik Hariri University Hospital,” the party added.

“Consequently, all the necessary measures to prevent infections among the security detail were taken,” Kataeb went on to say, noting that everyone tested negative for coronavirus.

“Gemayel and all his family members are in good health and he is staying home where he is working in line with the requirements of the current situation,” the party added.