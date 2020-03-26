Higher Defense Council Urges Quarantine Extension

The Higher Defense Council on Thursday recommended an extension of the “general mobilization” period until April 12 to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The nationwide lockdown period was supposed to end March 29.

The Council met at Baabda Palace in a meeting chaired by President Michel Aoun and attended by Prime Minister Hassan Diab, the permanent members and other officials.

The Cabinet is expected to approve the extension in a meeting held shortly after the Council’s meeting.

The Higher Defense Council also discussed the latest developments in the country and the general response regarding coronavirus.

Interlocutors discussed additional measures to confront the pandemic.