Cabinet Likely to Extend General Mobilization over COVID-19

The Cabinet convened in a regular meeting on Thursday to tackle monetary, economic and social issues as the novel coronavirus batters what is left of Lebanon’s economy.

The National News Agency said President Michel Aoun has chaired the meeting in the presence of PM Hassan Diab and the ministers.

The agency said the Cabinet will discuss a number of issues mainly the financial and monetary situations, social and economic issues.

The government is likely to extend the state of “general mobilization” it had announced earlier this month to control the spread of coronavirus that left six dead and 333 individuals infected until Wednesday.

The government will also discuss the appointments of four vice-governors at BDL, members of the Banking Control Commission, members of the Capital Markets Authority and the Government Commissioner at BDL, it added.