Lebanon Records 35 New Coronavirus Cases

The Health Ministry said that 35 new coronavirus cases have been registered on Thursday raising the tally to 368 in Lebanon.

The Ministry said in its daily report that 35 new laboratory-confirmed cases had been recorded in the governmental Rafik Hariri University Hospital, the accredited university hospital labs and private laboratories.

“Two more individuals suffering from chronic diseases” have died, said the Health Ministry without specifying whether they were infected with coronavirus.

“One of the deceased was in his 50s. He died at the RHUH. The second person, in his 70s, died at Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Notre Dame de Secours,” added the Ministry in its statement.