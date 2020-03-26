G20 to Inject $5 Trillion into Economy, Vows Aid for Poor Nations

G20 nations on Thursday pledged a "united front" in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and said they were injecting $5 trillion into the global economy to counter the impact of the crisis.

"We are injecting over $5 trillion into the global economy, as part of targeted fiscal policy, economic measures, and guarantee schemes to counteract the social, economic and financial impacts of the pandemic," the leaders said in a statement after an emergency online summit.

They also pledged to work swiftly with multilateral bodies such as the International Monetary Fund, the World Health Organization and regional banks to deploy a "robust" financial package to support developing nations.