Israeli Army Says Downed Small Hizbullah Drone

The Israeli army brought down a small drone belonging to Hizbullah after it entered Israel’s airspace on Thursday morning, a spokesman said.

“The drone is now in the possession of the Israeli army,” Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a tweet.

The Israeli army “will continue to foil attempts by the Hizbullah organization to violate the state’s sovereignty through various offensive and defensive means in order to protect Israel’s residents,” Adraee added.

He also warned that the Israeli army sees the incident as a dangerous development, describing it as “a violation of the sovereignty of the state of Israel.”

“The Lebanese government is responsible for anything that happens from its territory,” Adraee cautioned.