Govt. Launches Plan to Bring Home Lebanese from Abroad

Information Minister Manal Abdul Samad on Thursday explained what the government intends to do regarding the Lebanese citizens who want to return to their country due to the global coronavirus crisis.

“The Lebanese abroad who want to return to Lebanon after April 12 must fill in forms and a mechanism will be devised before March 30 to facilitate bank transfers to them,” Abdul Samad said in remarks reported by MTV.

They should “communicate with the embassies to report their situation and needs,” Abdul Samad added.