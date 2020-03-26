Jumblat: Seaside Hotels Must be Seized, Used for Quarantine

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat on Thursday warned that the coronavirus epidemic is more dangerous than both terrorism and an Israeli invasion, calling for the appropriation of seaside properties for quarantine purposes.

“We need to declare a state of emergency, seeing as death is at the doors and coronavirus is more dangerous than Israeli invasion,” Jumblat said in an interview with MTV.

“I suggest asking South Korea and China for help in the face of coronavirus in light of their successful experiences in the fight against the virus,” Jumblat added.

Lamenting that there are regions that are “overly unrestrained” as to the lockdown that the government has ordered, the PSP leader said is in favor of issuing a general amnesty for those in prisons “because coronavirus is more dangerous than terrorism.”

He added: “I suggest bringing home the Lebanese who are stranded abroad in order to be quarantined at a specific place at Beirut’s airport.”

He also proposed “benefitting from empty spaces” to quarantine individuals who cannot isolate themselves at their homes due to crowdedness, suggesting “Beirut’s Sports City and the Qleiat, Riyaq and Beirut airports” as possible locations.