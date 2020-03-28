Lebanon Confirms 24 News Coronavirus Cases, 1 New Death

The Health Ministry said on Saturday that one more death and 21 new cases of coronavirus have been detected on Saturday.

The Ministry said an elderly in his 80s has died as the result of the virus and that he already had other chronic diseases. His death raises the number of victims to eight.

The new coronavirus cases have raised the number of people infected to 412.

The Ministry’s report comes as Lebanon observes a curfew monitored by the Army and security forces to contain the spread of the virus.