Nasrallah Says Lebanese Stranded Abroad Must Be Returned, Hails Govt. Virus Response

Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Saturday that the right of Lebanese stuck abroad to return home should not be subject to debate, as the country grapples with the novel coronavirus pandemic that killed six so far and infected 412.

Nasrallah said the return of Lebanese citizens stranded abroad as the result of lockdown and airport closure “will be a source of pride for the Lebanese government and it must be done quickly,” he assured that “no one is calling for an unorganized return.”

On the government’s response plan he said: “We appreciate all the efforts exerted to fight the coronavirus. The government's response against the virus is good and reasonable.”

“Superpowers like the U.S. administration and the UK government stand confused and powerless in the coronavirus crisis,” he added.

Moreover he assured the capability to overcome the crisis, “our people have experienced greater calamities than coronavirus and were able to overcome them,” he said, but noted that “the battle against the virus is still young and tighter measures are required otherwise all efforts will go in vain.”

Regarding a $6 million grant from Lebanese banks to fight coronavirus, Nasrallah described the amount as “inglorious. Banks could have done a lot more than that,” he said.

On Lebanon’s banking and financial crisis, he emphasized the need to solve “the file of small depositors, and banks must return funds to depositors because people need money to face the crisis.”

The Hizbullah chief added that an "increase in prices of goods must be addressed and I invite all merchants to decrease profit and break the circle of greed and monopoly."