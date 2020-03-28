Nasrallah Says Lebanese Stranded Abroad Must Be Returned, Hails Govt. Virus Response
Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Saturday that the right of Lebanese stuck abroad to return home should not be subject to debate, as the country grapples with the novel coronavirus pandemic that killed six so far and infected 412.
Nasrallah said the return of Lebanese citizens stranded abroad as the result of lockdown and airport closure “will be a source of pride for the Lebanese government and it must be done quickly,” he assured that “no one is calling for an unorganized return.”
On the government’s response plan he said: “We appreciate all the efforts exerted to fight the coronavirus. The government's response against the virus is good and reasonable.”
“Superpowers like the U.S. administration and the UK government stand confused and powerless in the coronavirus crisis,” he added.
Moreover he assured the capability to overcome the crisis, “our people have experienced greater calamities than coronavirus and were able to overcome them,” he said, but noted that “the battle against the virus is still young and tighter measures are required otherwise all efforts will go in vain.”
Regarding a $6 million grant from Lebanese banks to fight coronavirus, Nasrallah described the amount as “inglorious. Banks could have done a lot more than that,” he said.
On Lebanon’s banking and financial crisis, he emphasized the need to solve “the file of small depositors, and banks must return funds to depositors because people need money to face the crisis.”
The Hizbullah chief added that an "increase in prices of goods must be addressed and I invite all merchants to decrease profit and break the circle of greed and monopoly."
This POS doesn’t ask for our forgiveness for bringing the SARS Cov2 from Qom and Tehran, shoo wi2i7 w zbele.
الله يلعن نصرالله
zzzzzzzzz.....
He bores me to death....
He is soooo useless.........
His opinion about this is soooo irrelevant......
zzzzzzzzzz.....................................................
God bless hezbollah aka the lebanese government aka the lebanese army for protecting us from all viruses imported from Iran.
Shiarona Shiarona Shiarona !!!
Why is he making speeches? Since he can't or won't answer any questions, then he might as well post them in Al Manar and go from there because I think his speeches are getting more and more irrelevant. He doesn't mention how many of the people that were in Iran contracted the virus and the fact that their 'hospitals' don't share the number with WHO or the government. I think there are close to 400 'officially' reported, but the number based on regional values is probably closer to 8000. And government response was slow and block headed--having a bunch of people taking temps at the airport was pretty much worthless.
The day this evil iranian sectarian terrorist is brutally and violently murdered is the day we celebrate our true independence.