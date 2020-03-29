Lebanese Helicopter Evacuates Army Officers from Egypt

A Lebanese Army helicopter has flown to Egypt and returned ten Lebanese officers and a non-commissioned officer to Lebanon amid the coronavirus pandemic, the army said on Sunday.

The military noted that the eleven personnel had been on a training mission.

“Where duty requires us to be, we will be,” the army said, referring to the evacuation mission.

Lebanon closed its airport to all commercial passenger flights on March 18 as part of a so-called state of general mobilization against the coronavirus pandemic.

The country has so far recorded 438 coronavirus cases among them 10 deaths and at least 30 recoveries.

The Cabinet will convene on Tuesday to approve a plan aimed at repatriating Lebanese expats seeking to return home due to the global coronavirus crisis.