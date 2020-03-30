Minister Urges Home-Grown Food During Crisis
Agriculture Minister Abbas Mortada on Monday urged Lebanon’s farmers and citizens to grow their “own gardens if the crisis of the novel coronavirus drags on.”
Mortada said: “The “nation is going through a very difficult crisis. Farmers are invited to grow their fields and Lebanese are invited to grow their own gardens because food security is very important especially if the crisis persists.”
Mortada made his remarks during a tour of the vegetable market in Beirut.
He said the price of goods and products must take into account the crisis we are all going through. “There should not be a monopoly or exorbitant price hikes,” he stressed.
How reassuring his statements are knowing that more than 90% of Lebanese live in crowded apartment buildings!
wow who would have thunk there Ed? grow your own food eh? So lets just assume that every person could do that for one second:
According to the Food and Agricultural Organization, growing your own food is not as productive as a mass production type farm and hence the minimum amount of land needed for self-sustainable food in North America or Western Europe is 3.25 acres per person. Assume a population of 6.5MM in Lebanon then you would need 21,125,000 Acres of Land. This equates to almost 85,500 sq Kilometers and Lebanon is only 10,500Km2. Yes hes a genuis we need a country 8 times the size of Lebanon to grow our own food at home.
This minister should continue to grow his own Marujana and cows at home to meet with his own idiotic expectations. What a dweeb! but in a land of relgious wasta hes a minister...
I have organic Zaatar, oregano, and coriander in pots.
If I plant potatoes and rice on the balcony, will it grow ya dimwit minister Mortada ?
Shi bikharre!