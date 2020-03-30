Minister Urges Home-Grown Food During Crisis

Agriculture Minister Abbas Mortada on Monday urged Lebanon’s farmers and citizens to grow their “own gardens if the crisis of the novel coronavirus drags on.”

Mortada said: “The “nation is going through a very difficult crisis. Farmers are invited to grow their fields and Lebanese are invited to grow their own gardens because food security is very important especially if the crisis persists.”

Mortada made his remarks during a tour of the vegetable market in Beirut.

He said the price of goods and products must take into account the crisis we are all going through. “There should not be a monopoly or exorbitant price hikes,” he stressed.