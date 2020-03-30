Former PMs Criticize ‘Shady’ Administrative Appointments

Former Prime Ministers Saad Hariri, Najib Miqati, Fouad Seniora and Tammam Salam issued a joint statement on Monday denouncing what they said were “goals to monopolize the State’s positions," as the government opts for a batch of key administrative appointments.

"At a time when Lebanon is enduring political, economic, financial, administrative and sectoral crises, the pandemic of coronavirus comes to deepen and complicate further the nation's crises. The Lebanese can see how their government tends to make appointments sensing an intention to grasp control of administrative, financial and monetary positions in the Lebanese state without adhering to the rules of competence and merit, as well as neglecting the reform demands of young women and men of the uprising,” the PMs said in their joint statement.

Lebanon is facing “serious risks which call for reformative steps to reflect a strong picture of the Lebanese state that must be seeking to achieve practical and effective reform achievements that qualify it to be worthy of restoring the confidence of the Lebanese citizens, the trust of Arab brothers and the confidence of the international community, which enables the Lebanese state to obtain the assistance it needs.”

“The situation in Lebanon can no longer tolerate more hesitation and distraction. Lebanon cannot face the current conditions and risks at various levels with the policy of distribution of quotas,” added the statement.

The PMs urged the government to initiate a “correct rescue and reform plan that contributes to re-positioning Lebanon on the right path to restore consideration for the Taif Agreement, the constitution and respect for the Lebanese state away from desires for dominance, revenge and control of the state’s positions ”