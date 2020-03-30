Lebanon Registers 8 New Coronavirus Cases, One More Death

Lebanon’s confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 446, as one elderly virus patient passed away, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

In a statement, the Ministry said the tally includes cases reported by the state-run Rafik Hariri University Hospital and private hospitals and laboratories.

It also said that the patient who died was in her eighties and suffering from underlying chronic illnesses.

The patient died at the RHUH, which raises the death toll to 11.

Lebanon has imposed a four-week lockdown in a bid to contain the spread of the virus while closing the country’s air, land and sea ports of entry.

It upped the measures on Friday by ordering grocery shops, supermarkets, and restaurants offering delivery services to close at 5pm. It has also declared a curfew that starts at 7:00 pm, asking citizens and residents not to leave their homes unless it is extremely necessary.

Pharmacies, bakeries, mills and medical factories were meanwhile allowed to operate during the curfew.