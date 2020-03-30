Hariri Hospital: 3 More Virus Patients Recover, 4 Still Critical

Three more coronavirus patients have recovered and four out of 64 patients at state-run Rafik Hariri University Hospital are in a critical condition, the hospital said on Monday.

The three recoveries raise the total to 35, RHUH said in a statement.

“All those infected with coronavirus are receiving the necessary treatment at the isolation unit and are in a stable condition except for four who are critical,” the hospital added.

A statement issued by the Health Ministry at noon said Lebanon has so far confirmed 446 coronavirus cases among them 11 deaths.

The Ministry later announced that the eight cases reported on Monday do not include numbers from private laboratories which had been closed on Sunday, suggesting that the real Sunday-Monday tally is likely higher.