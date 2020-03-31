Ending Coronavirus Lockdown ‘Depends’ on People’s Behavior

Lebanon’s security forces on Tuesday vowed to take stricter measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, stressing that it was vital for people to abide by instructions and stay at home otherwise the lockdown could be extended further, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Tuesday.

A senior security source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told the daily: “If the two-week extension of the lockdown fails to achieve the required result, certainly the lockdown period could be extended with even tighter security measures.”

Lebanon’s security forces have been monitoring the extent people are abiding by the government-imposed lockdown agreed early in March and extended over the weekend.

Police have been fining people for not complying with measures to combat the virus spread.

“There is no doubt that we are in a very sensitive phase. The danger we face has swept the whole world and has led to catastrophic situations in many countries,” stated the source.

“The military and security services have strict instructions in obliging citizens to protect themselves. This phase requires the utmost degree of response and it must not be underestimated,” he emphasized.

He said it was “unfortunate” how many are not abiding by the instructions out of “recklessness” compelling the security and military agencies to “take even more rigorous measures which is necessary to ensure their safety.”

Lebanon has reported 446 COVID-19 cases to date, with 11 deaths.

To try to contain the spread of the virus, Lebanon has imposed isolation measures on its population until April 12, with a nighttime curfew in effect. Schools, universities, restaurants and bars are closed.

Many fear the country's healthcare system could be overwhelmed by cases.