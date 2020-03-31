Lebanon Registers 17 New Coronavirus Cases, One More Death

Lebanon registered 17 new cases of coronavirus and one more death, the Health Ministry said in its daily tally on the pandemic on Tuesday.

The Ministry said the tally includes laboratory-confirmed cases reported by the state-run Rafik Hariri University Hospital and private hospitals and laboratories.

The new tally brings the total of cases to 463 infected and 12 dead.

The Notre Dame Des Secours hospital said in a statement earlier that one of its patients suffering from chronic illness was infected and died of coronavirus.

The patient, in his 50s, was being treated at the intensive care unit at the hospital.