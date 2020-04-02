Aoun Urges Organized Repatriation of Lebanese

President Michel Aoun said on Thursday the repatriation of Lebanese nationals from abroad requires "careful planning to ensure the safety of returnees and their surroundings alike," in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Repatriation of Lebanese from abroad requires careful planning because an increase in numbers imposes exceptional measures to ensure the safety of returnees and their surroundings,” said Aoun at the beginning of a Cabinet meeting held at Baabda Palace.

The President also stressed the "need to accelerate the completion of the financial economic plan despite the new and crucial health situation worldwide."