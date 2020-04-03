World Bank Deploys $40 Million to Help Lebanon Face the Coronavirus Outbreak

The World Bank approved the re-allocation of $40 million under the current Health Resilience Project (US$120 million) to strengthen Lebanon’s Health Ministry’s capacity to respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the WB said in a press release on Thursday.

The funds will help “by equipping governmental hospitals and increasing their ability to test and treat suspected cases. With the signing of contracts with two UN agencies concluded, fast-track procurement of critically-needed medical equipment and supplies is already underway,” said the press release.

"This outbreak comes at a time when Lebanon’s economy is already going through the worst economic crisis in recent history and the Government of Lebanon has limited resources to respond," said Saroj Kumar Jha, World Bank Mashreq Regional Director.

"The World Bank stands ready to support Lebanon’s efforts to contain the rapid spread of the virus and help the Lebanese people in these particularly challenging times."