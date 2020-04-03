Franjieh Hails Diab, Says Truth Has Emerged over Financial Appointments

Marada Movement chief Suleiman Franjieh praised the PM on Friday for scratching the item of financial appointments from the Cabinet agenda and said that “the truth has emerged.”

“We have previously said that we do not want a share of appointments, but we only want the truth clarified, and here it has emerged. We are thankful for the PM (Hassan diab) for “saving” his conscience and acknowledging that the (financial and banking) appointments would have been run on the basis of quotas,” he said in a tweet.

“Acknowledging a mistake is a virtue,” he added.

Franjieh urged Diab to “devise a careful and transparent mechanism for the appointment,” of four deputies for the central bank governor, a chairman and four members for the central bank's Banking Control Commission and three members for the Capital Markets Authority.

“From now on, we will not interfere in the appointments but rather we will bless the winners,” added Fanjieh.

On Tuesday, Franjieh had warned that his movement will withdraw from the government if it does not get two posts in financial appointments.

Franjieh criticized that the picks will happen on the basis of favoritism.

The item of appointments was listed on the cabinet’s agenda for Thursday’s meeting. But PM Hassan Diab scratched it saying “I saved my conscience.”

“How can we hire some posts for high and sometimes fancy salaries as the country goes through a major financial crisis, a dangerous social problem and a scary health crisis?” Diab had said.

He stressed that “a transparent and legal mechanism should be devised for the appointments,” based on competency, and without any not political distribution of shares.”