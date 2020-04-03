Earthquake Felt across Lebanon, Syria

Residents of several Lebanese and Syrian regions felt an earthquake Friday evening, media reports said.

"Residents in Beirut, Zgharta, Batroun, Tripoli and Akkar felt an earthquake that lasted for several seconds," Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said.

MTV had earlier reported that residents in some areas of Mount Lebanon and the North felt a "strong earthquake."

Syria's state news agency SANA meanwhile said a minor earthquake was felt in the Syrian regions of Latakia, Tartus, Hama, Homs and Aleppo.