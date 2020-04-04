Health Ministry: Coronavirus Cases Rise to 520, No Deaths

Lebanon registered 12 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday raising the tally to 520 infected, the Health Ministry said in its daily report on the virus.

The Ministry said it tested 550 individuals for coronavirus in the previous 24 hours.

No deaths were reported Saturday leaving the total number at 17.

In wake of the increase in the number of infected cases, the Ministry reiterated the crucial need to implement all preventive measures and strictly reminded all citizens to remain at home.

Strict confinement guidelines have been issued by the Lebanese government, including a 7:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew that is followed with varying thoroughness depending on the city and neighbourhood.