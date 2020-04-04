Aoun Invites ISG for a Meeting Next Week
President Michel Aoun invited members of the International Support Group for Lebanon for a meeting at Baabda Palace next week Monday, the Presidency office said on Saturday.
The meeting will be held in the presence of Prime Minister Hassan Diab and a number of cabinet ministers and advisors.
Aoun plans to brief the interlocutors on Lebanon’s economic, financial, social and health conditions, and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic crisis on the economic and social situation. The issue of displaced Syrians will also be discussed.
A number of ministers will also give presentations on the current financial, economic and health conditions in the country, highlighting what the group's member states can do to help Lebanon in facing its difficult circumstances.
It is to note that the "International Support Group for Lebanon" includes the Ambassadors of the United States of America, the Russian Federation, China, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the United Nations, the European Union and the League of Arab States. A representative of the World Bank will also be participating in the meeting.
“بتبقى انت الحلم، والحلم ما بيشيخ
الله يحميك
بي الكل
A fearless man - A real leader - A true statesman.
It is to note that the "International Support Group for Lebanon" includes the Ambassadors of the United States of America, the Russian Federation, China, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the United Nations, the European Union and the League of Arab States. A representative of the World Bank will also be participating in the meeting.
What about the shia republic of Iran?
17 February 2020, 15:57
Larijani Tells Aoun Iran Ready to Help Lebanon Economically
http://www.naharnet.com/stories/en/269222
Oooops! Forgot Larijani has corona:)
بالفيديو: صرخة مغترب جنوبي..«التكيت» متوفر عند الانتخابات فقط وأخلاقكم لا تشبه علياً ولا المسيح!
وفي هذا الفيديو يشرح مغترب جنوبي في صرخة غضب تحت عنوان “طفح الكيل” ماذا يحدث مع المغترب اللبناني والجنوبي وكيف تنهال تذاكر السفر او “التيكت” عليه عند الانتخابات واليوم يتبرأ الجميع ولا سيما “الثنائي الشيعي” من مسؤولية العودة الكاملة والكريمة للمغتربين فلا يكفي المطالبة الكلامية، في المقابل يدفع العائد ثمن تيكت الطائرة 4 او 5 اضعاف فأين هذا التبني وهذه المطالبة. إقرأ أيضاً: بعد تعميمي سلامة.. الدولار مستمر بالتحليق! ويقول المغترب ان امه مريضة ولا يمكنه ان يعود الى لبنان لرؤيتها لانه لا يملك هذا المبلغ وما يفعله اهل السلطة بالمغتربين لا يشبه اخلاق علي بن ابي وطالب ولا المسيح ابن مريم.
https://janoubia.com/2020/04/04/بالفيديو-صرخة-مغترب-جنوبي-التكيت-مت/