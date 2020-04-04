Aoun Invites ISG for a Meeting Next Week

President Michel Aoun invited members of the International Support Group for Lebanon for a meeting at Baabda Palace next week Monday, the Presidency office said on Saturday.

The meeting will be held in the presence of Prime Minister Hassan Diab and a number of cabinet ministers and advisors.

Aoun plans to brief the interlocutors on Lebanon’s economic, financial, social and health conditions, and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic crisis on the economic and social situation. The issue of displaced Syrians will also be discussed.

A number of ministers will also give presentations on the current financial, economic and health conditions in the country, highlighting what the group's member states can do to help Lebanon in facing its difficult circumstances.

It is to note that the "International Support Group for Lebanon" includes the Ambassadors of the United States of America, the Russian Federation, China, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the United Nations, the European Union and the League of Arab States. A representative of the World Bank will also be participating in the meeting.