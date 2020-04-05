7 New Coronavirus Cases Recorded as Patient Dies

Lebanon confirmed seven new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours as a patient passed away raising the country’s death toll to 18, the Health Ministry said at noon Sunday.

The seven cases take the tally of cases to 527, the Ministry said in a statement, noting that 389 lab tests were carried out over the past 24 hours.

The state-run Rafik Hariri University Hospital meanwhile said one more patient has recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 55.

It also identified the deceased patient mentioned in the Health Ministry statement as a woman in her eighties who had chronic illnesses, adding that only one patient is currently in critical condition out of all those present at its coronavirus section.