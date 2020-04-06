Lebanon Registers 14 New Coronavirus Cases, One New Death
The Health Ministry announced in its daily report on coronavirus that 14 new cases of the virus were detected on Monday raising the total to 541.
The Ministry said it conducted 242 tests (without counting the tests run on expats arriving from abroad).
One man succumbed to the disease raising the number of deceased to a total of 19.
The Ministry stated that 167 tests run on Lebanese expats who arrived on Sunday in Beirut were negative.
