Report: Lockdown Likely to Be Extended

Lebanon is likely to extend the general mobilization period for another two weeks to stem the novel coronavirus outbreak, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Tuesday.

The Higher Defense Council is expected to convene on Thursday before a scheduled Cabinet meeting aimed to assess the results of the lockdown through April 12, said the daily.

Unnamed official sources told al-Joumhouria that “general mobilization could be extended for two more weeks.”

Lebanon has been imposing a lockdown for weeks. It has reported 541 cases of coronavirus and 19 deaths.

Security forces began implementing strict measures that allow vehicles with even or odd plate numbers to drive for three days a week each. Driving will be banned on Sundays to try limit the spread of the virus.