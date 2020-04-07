Kubis Salutes Health Workers’ Efforts against COVID-19

U.S. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis hailed on Tuesday the efforts of health workers in Lebanon and in the world for their “sacrifices” to stem the coronavirus pandemic.

“On this WorldHeathDay we salute all Lebanese and international health workers that are in the frontlines of battle against coronavirus in Lebanon and in the world, paying immense sacrifices,” said Kubis in a tweet.

“They are the best that humanity has,” he added.

Lebanon has been imposing a lockdown for weeks to stem the spread of coronavirus outbreak.

Lebanon reported 541 cases of coronavirus and 19 deaths.

On Monday, Kubis announced that the U.N. in Lebanon is preparing a COVID-19 funding appeal, to be issued this week, to support the national COVID-19 response.

Security forces began implementing strict measures that allow vehicles with even or odd plate numbers to drive for three days a week each. Driving will be banned on Sundays to try limit the spread of the virus.