Lebanon Condemns Missile Attacks on Saudi Facilities

Lebanon’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday condemned the rocket attacks that targeted civilian facilities in the Saudi Arabian cities of Riyadh and Jizan, the National News Agency reported.

“The attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the national sovereignty of a sister state, not to mention a violation of the international law, as this act has endangered the safety of civilians,” a statement by the foreign ministry said.

The Ministry’s statement also welcomed the “efforts exerted by parties affected by the Yemeni crisis to mitigate escalation and work instead towards reaching a political solution that secures an end to this bloody conflict.”

Late in March, Saudi forces intercepted two ballistic missiles above the kingdom's capital, Riyadh, and the southern city of Jizan.

It was the first major assault on Saudi Arabia since the Huthis offered last September to halt attacks on the kingdom after devastating twin strikes on Saudi oil installations.