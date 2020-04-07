Expat Planes from Paris, Madrid Also Carry Medical Aid

The French Red Cross on Tuesday sent around a ton of medical aid to the Lebanese Red Cross aboard an evacuation plane carrying Lebanese expats from Paris, MTV said.

The TV network said the French Red Cross made the initiative and collaborated with Lebanese Ambassador to France Rami Adwan and the head of Middle East Airlines’ bureau in Paris, Marcel Franjieh.

A Lebanese physician in Spain meanwhile sent 3,000 medical outfits to the medical staff of state-run Rafik Hariri University Hospital aboard an evacuation plane coming from Madrid, al-Jadeed TV said.

Lebanon has so far confirmed 548 coronavirus cases, among them 19 deaths and at least 60 recoveries, while no infections have been recorded among 430 expats who returned to Lebanon over the past 24 hours.