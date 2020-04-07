Nasrallah Hails Health Ministry, Medical Crews over Coronavirus Fight

Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Tuesday extended gratitude to the Lebanese Health Ministry and the country’s medical crews over their efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I thank all state officials, all the concerned ministries and all the people who are in Lebanon fighting the battle against the coronavirus pandemic that is threatening the lives of everyone,” Nasrallah said in a televised speech.

“We especially thank the Health Ministry and the medical crews who are exerting efforts against this pandemic to ensure the safety of the Lebanese,” he added.

Revealing that he has received many messages “from Muslim doctors and other medical crews,” Nasrallah said the letters “resemble what the men of the resistance said in their letter during the July 2006 aggression.”

“After God, the medical crews are the hope,” he added.

Lebanon has so far confirmed 548 coronavirus cases, among them 19 deaths and 62 recoveries.

The number of confirmed cases has dropped in recent days with only seven recorded on Tuesday.