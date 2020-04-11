Ten New Cases of Coronavirus Raise Tally to 619, 76 Recoveries
Ten new cases of coronavirus were recorded on Saturday raising the total number of people who retracted the virus to 619, the Health Ministry said.
It noted that the infections were all among Lebanese residents. No cases were recorded Saturday among expats repatriated to Lebanon.
No fatalities were recorded Saturday keeping the death toll at 20.
The total number of recoveries reached 76, the National News Agency showed on its website.
