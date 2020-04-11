Geagea: Reform a Hopeless Case amid Hegemony of the Trio

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea said on Saturday that reform in Lebanon is a “hopeless” case as long as “the trio” parties continue to dominate the country’s authority.

“As long as the trio (political parties) are in control of the authority in Lebanon, there is no hope for any reform or any actual rescue plan,” said Geagea in a statement, without naming the parties he was hinting at.

The LF chief said any rescue plan that does not firstly eye reforms in several sectors will not be approved by his party.

“Channels of corruption and squandering of public funds are still wide open,” said Geagea.

Adding that the LF would approve a rescue plan only if “reforms are introduced to the electricity and telecommunication sectors, to the customs services, and that all illegal crossings must be closed and the contracts of all illegal and legal employees must be halted because they were imposed for electoral reasons,” he stated.

Geagea warned that a rescue plan failing to take the above into consideration, means "it seeks new resources for the state from the people’s pockets without putting an end for corruption or waste of public funds.”