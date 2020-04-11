Aoun Addresses Lebanese on Easter Day

President Michel Aoun addressed the Lebanese on Easter Day on Saturday extending well-wishes to all "Lebanese in general, and Christians in particular,” the National News Agency reported.

The President said: “No matter how long the time of pain lasts, yet resurrection remains the essence of our faith and the core of our affiliation with this wound-burdened nation ever since the dawn of its existence.”

Aoun noted that Easter this year comes with a “unique message of salvation, involving the entire humanity because of the coronavirus pandemic which is reaping the lives of people on a daily basis outnumbering the victims of major wars.”

But Aoun appealed to everyone to stay strong and “not to surrender to the culture of death and its repercussions.”

The President addressed the Lebanese who are in home quarantine and those lying in patients’ beds, as well as the healthcare workers and nursing body, who are far from their families during this glorious “Day of Resurrection”.

He stressed that “joint suffering will definitely yield the spirit of solidarity and active values through which our country will be renewed.”