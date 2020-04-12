Lebanon's Coronavirus Cases Rise to 630

Lebanon has confirmed 11 new infections of the COVID-19 coronavirus, which raises the country's total to 630, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

It added that no deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours, which means that the death toll still stands at 20.

Lebanon declared a state of “general mobilization” on March 15 in a bid to contain the pandemic, shuttering non-essential private and public institutions and closing the air, land and sea ports of entry.

It later decided to evacuate Lebanese expats from a number of countries and several flights have so far landed at the airport, carrying several coronavirus-infected expats.

According to the Heath Ministry, all the expats who arrived over the past 24 hours tested negative for the virus.