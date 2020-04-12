No Virus Cases on Kuwait, Dubai, Luanda and Rome Planes

All the Lebanese expats who returned Saturday from Kuwait, Dubai, Angola's Luanda and Rome have tested negative for the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry said Sunday.

“The results of tests conducted for the 123 passengers who arrived yesterday aboard the flight coming from Kuwait have come out negative,” the Ministry said in a statement.

“The test will be repeated for one of the passengers over the next two days to confirm whether his result is actually negative,” it noted.

It also confirmed that the 126 passengers who arrived from Dubai, the 148 who came from Luanda and the 122 who returned from Dubai have all tested negative.

The Ministry, however, reiterated that those who tested negative must still abide by home quarantine, reassuring that they will be followed up by the Ministry on daily basis.

“Those who show any symptoms will be sent to hospital to repeat the lab test,” it said.

Lebanon confirmed 11 new infections of the COVID-19 coronavirus on Sunday, which raises the country's total to 630.