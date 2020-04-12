Al-Rahi Urges Respect for Lockdown Measures in Easter Sermon

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday urged the faithful to abide by coronavirus lockdown measures even as Lebanon endures its worst economic crisis in decades.

"We are praying so that Lebanese officials work together in the spirit of collaboration to revive Lebanon economically, financially and socially," a-Rahi said in an almost empty church in Bkirki, as Christians celebrated a solitary Easter Sunday.

The church would normally be packed with people marking Easter, including the president, prime minister and parliament speaker.

Lebanon is home to the largest percentage of Christians in the Arab world.